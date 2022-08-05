Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Cut to €64.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BUD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.82) to €58.00 ($59.79) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($86.60) to €77.00 ($79.38) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.67) to €52.00 ($53.61) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $53.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

