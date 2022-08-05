APA (NYSE:APA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APA. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

APA stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,242,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383,423. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48.

APA Company Profile

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion.

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.