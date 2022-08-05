Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after buying an additional 309,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after buying an additional 556,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,351,000 after buying an additional 58,667 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

