Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.53. 1,764,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.44.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $353,603,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $217,878,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,419,000 after buying an additional 2,576,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

