AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 1,256.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. AppHarvest updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
AppHarvest Trading Down 0.5 %
AppHarvest stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,942. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.34. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Insider Activity at AppHarvest
In related news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $164,554.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,243,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,048.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppHarvest
About AppHarvest
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppHarvest (APPH)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.