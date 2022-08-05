AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 1,256.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. AppHarvest updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AppHarvest Trading Down 0.5 %

AppHarvest stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,942. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.34. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Insider Activity at AppHarvest

In related news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $164,554.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,243,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,048.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppHarvest

About AppHarvest

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in AppHarvest by 284.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AppHarvest by 420.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.