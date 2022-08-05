Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Katherine L. Adams Sells 25,000 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.35. The stock had a trading volume of 56,512,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,787,664. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.12. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 62,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 151,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 51,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

