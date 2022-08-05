Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 357.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $12,667,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 489.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.42.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Down 9.7 %

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV opened at $99.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.