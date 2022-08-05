APYSwap (APYS) Price Tops $0.0252 on Exchanges

APYSwap (APYS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $459,272.26 and approximately $72,170.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.38 or 0.00627558 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015502 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About APYSwap
APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.
APYSwap Coin Trading
