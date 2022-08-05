Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. Aramark’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Articles

