ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Releases Earnings Results

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.85%.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 2,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 76.93%.

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

