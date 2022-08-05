Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Arcosa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arcosa Trading Up 2.6 %

ACA traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.08. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arcosa

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 9.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Articles

