Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Arcosa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ACA traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.08. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28.
In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.
