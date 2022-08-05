Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.93), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 16.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. 2,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,138. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $29,008.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,431 shares in the company, valued at $526,930.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $125,998.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,827.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $29,008.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,930.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,055 shares of company stock worth $291,220 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 133,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3,237.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 39,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

