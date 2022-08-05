Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) CFO Penelope F. Roll Acquires 25,000 Shares

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ARCC opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00.
Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
