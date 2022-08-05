Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $641,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

