Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day moving average of $138.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,684. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

