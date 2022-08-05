Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.25 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

