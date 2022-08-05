Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,357 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,433 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $650,783,000 after buying an additional 313,853 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $378,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $89.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

