Argon Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $172,071.22 and $68,724.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 86,791,855 coins and its circulating supply is 80,923,118 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Buying and Selling Argon

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

