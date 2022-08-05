Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) were down 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 96,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,930,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.58.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$421.77 million and a P/E ratio of 63.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$134.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at C$291,866.70.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

