Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) were down 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 96,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,930,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.58.
Argonaut Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$421.77 million and a P/E ratio of 63.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at C$291,866.70.
About Argonaut Gold
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
Read More
