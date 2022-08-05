Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $5.27-5.43 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $5.27-$5.43 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $105.33 and a one year high of $137.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.34.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $275,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.