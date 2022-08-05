Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $45.96. 1,230,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,718,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,943,000 after purchasing an additional 78,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,323,000 after acquiring an additional 777,184 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,334,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

