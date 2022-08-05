Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $53.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $506.55 million, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.11. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

