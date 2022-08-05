Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Shares Gap Down to $21.76

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $20.35. Artivion shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Artivion from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Artivion Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $862.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $77.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $647,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,219,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Stories

