Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $10.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

