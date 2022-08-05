Arweave (AR) Price Tops $14.35 on Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $479.37 million and $36.59 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.35 or 0.00062805 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016839 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

