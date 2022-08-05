Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $431,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. AT&T comprises approximately 0.3% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 778,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,138,924. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

