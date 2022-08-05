Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:AINC opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.91. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.65. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $133.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

