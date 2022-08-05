Aspex Management HK Ltd Trims Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Aspex Management HK Ltd lessened its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,199,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,670,724 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises about 4.1% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $104,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,797,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4,654,387.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,948 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10,248.5% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,556,000 after purchasing an additional 891,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $26.49. 14,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,190. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

