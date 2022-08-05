Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded by TheStreet to C-

TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRTGet Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ASRT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BWS Financial began coverage on Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Assertio Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Assertio stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Assertio

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Stories

