Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ASRT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BWS Financial began coverage on Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Assertio Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Assertio stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Insider Transactions at Assertio

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Stories

