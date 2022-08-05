Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Announces Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of AGO traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGO. TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

