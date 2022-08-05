ATI (NYSE:ATI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. ATI had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI Stock Up 5.9 %

ATI stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. 3,074,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. ATI has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,991,000 after buying an additional 267,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after buying an additional 606,005 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,302,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ATI by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

