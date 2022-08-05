Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $99.75 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $99.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 425.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading

