Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.57

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.57, but opened at $14.23. Atlas shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 68,561 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Atlas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

