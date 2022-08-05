Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $230.41, but opened at $255.00. Atlassian shares last traded at $256.78, with a volume of 38,640 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.95.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $534,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -80.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

