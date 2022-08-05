Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %
AUPH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. 3,755,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,265. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
