Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

AUPH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. 3,755,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,265. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 110,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

