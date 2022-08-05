Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AUR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,856. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,301,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,045,000 after buying an additional 217,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,903,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 22.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 552,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 100,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Aurora Innovation

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

