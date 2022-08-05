Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,855. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.72 and its 200-day moving average is $203.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

