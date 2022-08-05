Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.32 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $3.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Autohome Stock Down 1.7 %

Autohome stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 29,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,585. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.09. Autohome has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $52.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50.

Get Autohome alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 44.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 300,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 91,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after buying an additional 78,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 53,122 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Autohome

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.