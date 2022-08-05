Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT Lowered to $12.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 264.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of AUTL stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.40. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,746,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

