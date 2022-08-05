Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.60.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 600.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

