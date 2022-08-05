Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$455.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.18 million. Avid Technology also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.37-1.53 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVID. TheStreet cut Avid Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 315,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,959. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.

Insider Activity at Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $20,908,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also

