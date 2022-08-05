AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €31.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.96) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($33.20) price target on AXA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.90) price target on AXA in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.45) price target on AXA in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on AXA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.90) price target on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

AXA Price Performance

Shares of EPA CS opened at €23.14 ($23.86) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.53. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($22.81) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($28.55).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

