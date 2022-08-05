Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,573. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,347,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,300,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

