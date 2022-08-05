AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. AXT has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $399.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $296,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $933,100. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AXT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 597,850 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of AXT by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 123,436 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 112,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.