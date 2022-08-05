B. Riley Comments on Avid Technology, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Avid Technology in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Avid Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

AVID stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,512,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,206,000 after acquiring an additional 305,458 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 8.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 530,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 43,583 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

