B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.75 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 million, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,158,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 219,759 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 25.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 290,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58,984 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 91.3% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 440,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Further Reading

