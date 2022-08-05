B. Riley Trims Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Target Price to $116.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.59% from the company’s current price.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $4.53 on Friday, reaching $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,085. Crocs has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Crocs by 19.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Crocs by 1,406.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Crocs by 44.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.