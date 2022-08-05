B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at National Bankshares

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTO. TD Securities dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.55.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

BTO traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.40. 1,297,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,250. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.05 and a 12 month high of C$6.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$463.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$440.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,823,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,457,410.25. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total transaction of C$28,421.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$663,255.04. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,823,815 shares in the company, valued at C$20,457,410.25. Insiders sold a total of 105,551 shares of company stock valued at $556,921 over the last three months.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.