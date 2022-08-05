B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02), reports. The company had revenue of C$487.55 million during the quarter.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

BTO stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.48. 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,567. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.05 and a 12-month high of C$6.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.09.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,823,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,457,410.25. In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,823,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,457,410.25. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$28,421.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$663,255.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,551 shares of company stock worth $556,921.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.55.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

