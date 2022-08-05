Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,726. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

